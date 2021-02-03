R-Day Violence: Cash Reward For Info On Deep Sidhu

Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of rupees one lakh for information for the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

A cash reward of rupees 50,000 was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and two others.

On the occasion of Republic Day, thousands of farmers took out their tractor rally ahead of the scheduled timings leading to a clash between the farmers, miscreants, and police. Many protestors reached Red Fort and erected religious flags on the monument’s domes and ramparts.