Raas Mahotsav To Be Held At Kalakshetra

Guwahati Silpi Samaj on Saturday informed that it will be organizing Raas Mahotsav at Kalakshetra on November 30 (Monday) with minimal crowd and minimal arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, Assam beams with festivities on Raas Mahotsav which began 178 years ago at the satras. Guwahati Silpi Samaj has been organizing the festival every year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be as grand as the previous years, a press release issued by the organization stated.

The Raas Mahotsav or Ras Leela is part of the traditional story of Lord Krishna depicting different stages of his life, which are performed at night and continue till dawn.

