Racial Slur Against Former Arunachal MP Lands Youtuber in Trouble

A Punjab-based Youtuber has landed himself in trouble for making racial remarks against former Arunachal Pradesh MP and sitting Congress legislator Ninong Ering.

In a video posted on Sunday, Youtuber Paras Singh alias ‘Paras Official’ has allegedly termed Ering as a “non-Indian” and called “Arunachal Pradesh a part of China”.

His remarks have not gone well with the people of Arunachal with many condemning it and demanding action against the Youtuber.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot In Flight To Avoid COVID Restrictions

The issue started when a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Ering asking a ban on the re-launch of PUBG Mobile India’s new avatar, Battleground Mobile India, caught the eye of the Youtuber who is an avid gamer and PUBG lover.

In the letter, the former MP said that “re-launching the game was a mere illusion and a trick to collect user data of the citizens, including children and transfer it to foreign companies and the Chinese government.”

Singh, while reacting to the letter in his video, said “I don’t think he (Ering) is an Indian”. He then goes on to ask his viewers if Ering looks like an Indian and then later asks him if people from Arunachal Pradesh actually look like that.

Singh then searches for Arunachal Pradesh on a map and says, “Guys, this (Arunachal) is on Chinese side”.

“In a way, they (Arunachal) are with China only, slightly touching India,” he said.

Meanwhile in light of the incident, a case has been registered against Singh by Arunachal Pradesh DGP R P Upadhyaya for “racial hatred”. Itanagar Cyber Crime branch is also investigating the matter.

Additionally, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) also condemned the racist remarks made by Singh.

“The AAPSU strongly condemns the statement made by youtuber Paras Singh in which he has categorically defamed former union minister and present MLA Ninong Ering as a Chinese and has vaguely degraded the state’s rich culture, its ethnic dresses and raised doubt over the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh,” union general secretary Tobom Dai said.

He added that the Youtuber needs to be booked under appropriate sections of law for misrepresenting the state of Arunachal Pradesh which can have far reaching ramifications.

The video has now been deleted by Singh after facing backlash.

Also Read: First Yellow Fungus Infection Case Reported In Uttar Pradesh