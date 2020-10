Tennis veteran Rafael Nadal on Sunday beat Novak Djokovic in the French Open men’s final to win a record-extending 13th French Open title.

The triumph is an iconic moment in the history of men’s singles tennis as Nadal equalled Roger Federer’s all-time grand slam record of 20 titles.

Nadal blew away the challenge of long time rival Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-0, 6-2, 7-5).

It is the first time that Nadal has equaled Federer’s tally of Grand Slams.