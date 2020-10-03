Rafale Jet To Make First Appearance In Air Force Day Parade

Rafale fighter jet, which arrived in India last month, is set to make its first public appearance on Air Force Day parade which will be held on October 8.

“Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons,” the IAF tweeted on Saturday.

A total of 36 Rafale jets were ordered from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016. The IAF currently has a fleet of five Rafale aircrafts which are fully functional and ready to undertake any mission.

The aircrafts were formally inducted by IAF at Ambala air base on September 10 and will be part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron known as ‘Golden Arrows’.