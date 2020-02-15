Rage over Citizenship Act: Protesters Arrested at LGBI Airport

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 saw a gala of Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and several others attended the grand event in the scenic city of Guwahati.

Meanwhile, a group of anti-CAA demonstrators gathered in the airport to show their objection against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. They made an attempt to convince the Bollywood celebrities to stand against the Citizenship Act.

However, Police asked the demonstrators to disperse their agitation and deployed adequate security at the Airport. The protesters swelled in numbers and began to agitate demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Act. The confrontation led to tension, chaos and scuffle.