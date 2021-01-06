Raghunath Chandorkar Becomes Oldest Surviving Cricketer

Top StoriesSports

The world’s oldest living first-class cricketer Alan Burgess has died at the age of 100, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday, making former first class Indian cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar taking over the mantle as the world’s oldest surviving cricketer.

“NZC is saddened to learn of the passing of the world’s oldest-living first-class cricketer, Alan Burgess. Alan’s daughter Pip said her father died overnight in his sleep, aged 100, at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora,” the Blackcaps tweeted, adding, “Otago’s Iain Gallaway, aged 98, is now NZ’s oldest surviving first-class cricketer. We understand Indian player Raghunath Chandorkar now takes over the mantle as the world’s oldest surviving,” it added.

Chandorkar turned 100 in November, who featured in seven first class games for Maharashtra and Bombay.

He is the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays.

Born in Karjat in 1920, Chandorkar played for Maharashtra between 1943-44 and 1946-47. He later played for Bombay in 1950-51. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored 155 runs in seven games.

