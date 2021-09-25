Raging Bull: Barpeta Accounts For 0.8% Of India’s Stock Market Investors

In an astounding moment for stock markets in Assam, the National Stock Exchange’s data has revealed that since March this year, Barpeta has constantly ranked among the top ten districts across the country for having one of the largest sources of stock market investors.

The data published in a TOI report revealed that Barpeta made 0.8 per cent of new investors in August, a district usually known for creating headlines related to being affected by Assam’s annual floods. The district ranked eight among the top ten districts.

Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district and Hyderabad also contributed 0.8 per cent of new investors. Delhi and Mumbai remain the highest contributors of new investors with 5.9 per cent and 5.8 per cent. Moreover, smaller cities like Surat and Ahmedabad have also seen a significant rise in the number of investors. Besides, cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Jaipur also made it to the top ten list.

As per the TOI report published on Friday last, stated, “Paperless KYC and fully digital onboarding by stockbrokers are among the key factors that are blurring the divide between metros and tier-2 and-3 cities,” adding, “Easy access to information, low-cost brokerage, and quick fund transfers made possible by UPI are among the contributors that have boosted retail participation in the stock market”.