Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Team India Coach: Reports

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has agreed to most likely take over as the head coach of the Indian men’s national cricket team, according to media reports.

Dravid who currently heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will replace outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and is expected to take over as the head coach after the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

“Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram (Rathour) stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the easier for Indian cricket to continue on its path to becoming world-beaters on the pitch,” news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

“Jay (Shah) and Sourav (Ganguly) spoke to him and it was about Dravid being convinced because it does need a lot of time as you need to be on the go constantly. But things went well and Dravid has always kept the interest of the Indian cricket on the top so it made things easier as the team would do well to have someone like him guiding the boys,” the source added.