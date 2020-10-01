Rahul Gandhi Arrested, Alleges Pushed, Hit By Cops

Congress leaders and siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday near Yamuna Expressway, while Rahul alleged of being pushed and hit by the cops when they decided to march to Hathras to meet the family of an Uttar Pradesh woman who was gang-raped and died this week

The Gandhis’ began to march on foot when their cars were stopped by the police, a PTI report said. Furthermore as reported in a Hindustan Times report, the former Congress president alleged that “he was pushed to the ground and struck with a lathi by the police”.

“I am standing here peacefully. I want to march alone to Hathras. Section 144 talks about public assembly. I will go alone to Hathras. On what basis are you detaining me,” asked Rahul Gandhi, the police were reportedly quoted saying on the basis of “section 188”.

While the team of Congress leaders coming from Delhi were stopped at Noida DND other political leaders who were trying to reach Hathras were stopped in different parts of the state. The UP Police also lathi-charged few Samajwadi Party workers on NH- 93, the PTI report added.

Both, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took to twitter to slam the UP government for stopping them.

Section 144 has been imposed in the Hathras district and borders have been sealed.

दुख की घड़ी में अपनों को अकेला नहीं छोड़ा जाता।



UP में जंगलराज का ये आलम है कि शोक में डूबे एक परिवार से मिलना भी सरकार को डरा देता है।



इतना मत डरो, मुख्यमंत्री महोदय! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

UP के जंगलराज में बेटियों पर ज़ुल्म और सरकार की सीनाज़ोरी जारी है।



कभी जीते-जी सम्मान नहीं दिया और अंतिम संस्कार की गरिमा भी छीन ली।



भाजपा का नारा ‘बेटी बचाओ’ नहीं, ‘तथ्य छुपाओ, सत्ता बचाओ’ है।#BalrampurHorror — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

एक घमंडी सत्ता मासूम बच्चियों के मृत शरीरों पर अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन कर रही है। अन्याय को रोकने के बजाए, खुद अन्याय कर रही है।



महिलाओं के लिए एक सुरक्षित समाज और प्रदेश के लिए- जहां वो आज़ादी से जी सकें और आगे बढ़ सकें – हमारा संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020