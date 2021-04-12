Rahul Gandhi Bats For COVID Vaccine For All

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that coronavirus vaccine is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

The Congress party has launched a social media campaign called “SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll”, and demanding vaccines for all citizens in a bid to protect them from the fatal virus.

Gandhi took to twitter and also shared similar views in a video that he made.

“Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life,” he said in a tweet.

In the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed 904 lives and registered 1,68,912 new cases across the country.