Rahul Gandhi Bats For COVID Vaccine For All

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that coronavirus vaccine is the need of the country as everyone has the right to a safe life.

The Congress party has launched a social media campaign called “SpeakUpForVaccinesForAll”, and demanding vaccines for all citizens in a bid to protect them from the fatal virus.

Gandhi took to twitter and also shared similar views in a video that he made.

“Corona vaccine is the need of the country. You all should also raise your voice for it. Everyone has the right to a safe life,” he said in a tweet.

In the last 24 hours, the virus has claimed 904 lives and registered 1,68,912 new cases across the country.

