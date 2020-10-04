NationalTop Stories

Rahul Gandhi Begins Protest Against Farm Laws

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to lead a tractor rally in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

Gandhi, who arrived in Moga today, will lead tractor rallies for three days.

The tractor rallies, which have been named as ”Kheti Bachao Yatra”, will cover more than 50 km, spread over three days in various districts and constituencies. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new farm legislations.

Gandhi will hold a public meeting at Badni Kalan in Moga, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other leaders have arrived or the rally.

