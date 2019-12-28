Rahul Gandhi calls CAA ‘notebandi no 2’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as ‘Notebandi no. 2’ and said they will be more disastrous than the demonetisation in November 2016.

The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

“This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” he said, hitting out at the government over the issues of the amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC.

“His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people,” he said.

Likening the NPR and the NRC to demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi on Friday had said in Chhattisgarh that these exercises are “tax” on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

“Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonetisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing,” Rahul Gandhi said.