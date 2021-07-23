NationalTop Stories

Rahul Gandhi Calls Pegasus Spyware Treason Committed By Govt

By Pratidin Bureau

Indian National Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Prime Minister and home minister have used Pegasus spyware against the Indian state and attacked on the voices of people.


While addressing the reporters outside parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “They have used it politically, they’ve used it in Karnataka, they’ve used it to scuttle probes, they’ve used it against the Supreme Court, they have used it against all the institutions of this country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this.”

“My phone was tapped. It’s not a matter of Rahul Gandhi’s privacy. I’m an opposition leader, I raise the voices of people. This is an attack on the voices of the people. Home Minister should resign and there should be a Supreme Court inquiry against Narendra Modi,” added Rahul Gandhi.

The government has dismissed the reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at “maligning Indian democracy”, the Conress leader further added.

According to reports, the Pegasus reports have been published by The Wire in collaboration with 16 other international publications including the Washington Post, The Guardian and Le Monde, as media partners to an investigation conducted by Paris-based media non-profit organisation Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International.

Reports further stated that the investigation focused on a leaked list of more than 50,000 phone numbers from across the world that are believed to have been the target of surveillance through Pegasus software of Israeli surveillance company NSO Group.

