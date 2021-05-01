Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’ For COVID-19 Patients

In an attempt to help those combating Covid in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called ‘Hello Doctor’.

Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, that the All India Congress Committee “launched “’Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice.”

Appealing to doctors, he added, “Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on *link*”.

The doctors have been provided with two options – ‘COVID consultation’ and ‘Mental Health Consultation’ – to enroll themselves in.

India needs to stand together and help our people," said Gandhi.

India has reported more than 4 lakh new COIVD-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day surge since the start of the pandemic.