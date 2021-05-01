Top StoriesNational

Rahul Gandhi Launches Helpline ‘Hello Doctor’ For COVID-19 Patients

By Pratidin Bureau
32

In an attempt to help those combating Covid in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a medical advisory helpline called ‘Hello Doctor’.

Sharing the helpline number, the Congress leader tweeted, that the All India Congress Committee “launched “’Hello Doctor’ a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice.”

Appealing to doctors, he added, “Dear doctors and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on *link*”.

Related News

52 Journalists Including 8 in Assam Succumb to COVID In Last…

Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams Deferred

Assamese Singer Parvin Pori Dies Of Covid

Senior Jailed SP leader Azam Khan Tests COVID-19 +ve

The doctors have been provided with two options – ‘COVID consultation’ and ‘Mental Health Consultation’ – to enroll themselves in.

India needs to stand together and help our people,” said Gandhi.

India has reported more than 4 lakh new COIVD-19 cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day surge since the start of the pandemic.

You might also like
Regional

“BPF Will Remain As Opposition Party In BTC”: Prabin Boro

Regional

Assam: Amit Shah to address 2 public rallies today

World

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed

Uncategorized

Centre Releases SOPs For School Re-Opening

Top Stories

“Govt Shouldn’t Spend on Namghar, Mosque” – Hiren Gohain

Regional

RN Borooah, Protiva Borooah Memorial Awards Announced

Comments
Loading...