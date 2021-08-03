NationalTop Stories

Rahul Gandhi Leads Bicycle Rally to Parliament Over Fuel Price Rise

By Pratidin Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday led a bicycle rally with Opposition MPs towards the Parliament in protest of fuel price hike.

Bicycles were seen at the Constitution Club in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with MPs of 17 in opposition parties in the morning during a breakfast meet called by him.

On Monday last week, Rahul Gandhi and other Congres leaders led a tractor rally to the Parliament in protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. Six Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda, were detained by the Delhi Police.

“I’ve brought the farmers’ message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws only favour 2-3 big businessmen,” Rahul Gandhi had said at the tractor rally.

There has been a continuing logjam in Parliament over a united Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the issue and the government’s refusal to it.

Moreover, Assam Congress MP Ripun Bora also rode a bicycle from his Delhi residence to the Parliament in protest against rising fuel price on Thursday last.

