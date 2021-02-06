Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Assam on February 14

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
58

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Assam on February 14 to kick start the election campaign ahead of the assembly polls. He will start the campaign from the Sivasagar Boarding field.

A senior Congress Spokesperson said that he is scheduled to visit the state on February 14, his first in the run-up to the election in April-May. “Rahul Gandhi will begin poll campaign in the state and will address a big rally at Sivasagar,” said Congress leader Debabrata Saikia.

The opposition party is all set to organize its first big political rally at Sivasagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jerenga pathar on January 23.

Related News

Meghalaya: Classes 6-12 To Reopen From Feb 8

Kaziranga Bird Census Begins Today

IRCTC Rolls Out Online Bus Booking Services

Guwahati: Fake Notes Worth ₹7.50 Lakh Seized

You might also like
Top Stories

In Guwahati, any hotel toilet is public toilet now

Regional

Father thrashes daughter for denying prostitution

Sports

Karnataka man runs faster than Bolt!

National

CBSE likely to abolish Assamese language

Regional

Zoramthanga to take oath as Mizoram CM on Dec 15

Top Stories

Facebook Flags Himanta’s ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Post, Cites…

Comments
Loading...