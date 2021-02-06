Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Assam on February 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Assam on February 14 to kick start the election campaign ahead of the assembly polls. He will start the campaign from the Sivasagar Boarding field.

A senior Congress Spokesperson said that he is scheduled to visit the state on February 14, his first in the run-up to the election in April-May. “Rahul Gandhi will begin poll campaign in the state and will address a big rally at Sivasagar,” said Congress leader Debabrata Saikia.

The opposition party is all set to organize its first big political rally at Sivasagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jerenga pathar on January 23.