Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah Over Assam-Mizoram Border Tense

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Assam-Mizoram border tense that killed six Assam Police personnel and one civilian in the violent clash that broke out on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi slammed Amit Shah alleging that he has failed the country by ‘sowing hatred and distrust’ into the lives of people and India is now reaping its dreadful consequences.

The festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday (July 26). “Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon,” Gandhi tweeted, tagging a purported video of the violence. “HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Assam government in a statement alleged that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians from two dominating high features with automatic weapons, including light machine guns (LMGs). However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that the state police responded “spontaneously by firing back” at Assam Police after its 200 personnel forcibly crossed a duty post manned by CRPF personnel and indulged in arson and firing and assaulted unarmed people.

Later, Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement. Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram’s three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit. Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year.

ALSO READ: BJP Invited The Death Of Democracy: TMC Leader On Assam-Mizoram Clash