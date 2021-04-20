Top StoriesNational

Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
75

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gandhi said he has mild symptoms and advised those who came in contact with him to follow COVID safety protocols.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he tweeted.

Earlier yesterday, former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

