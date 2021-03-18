Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Election From Friday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make his second visit to poll-bound Assam from March 19 and address three election rallies in Upper and Northern Assam in the next two days.

Gandhi is slated to interact with college students at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district at 11.30 am on Friday. Following which, he will interact with workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Chabua at 1 pm. He will also address a rally at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district later tomorrow.

On Saturday, March 20, Gandhi will address two mega election campaign rallies at Mariani in the Jorhat district and Gohpur in the Sonitpur district.

Earlier on February 14 the Wayanad MP visited Sivasagar.