Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Assam Election From Friday

By Pratidin Bureau
29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make his second visit to poll-bound Assam from March 19 and address three election rallies in Upper and Northern Assam in the next two days.

Gandhi is slated to interact with college students at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district at 11.30 am on Friday. Following which, he will interact with workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Chabua at 1 pm. He will also address a rally at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district later tomorrow.

On Saturday, March 20, Gandhi will address two mega election campaign rallies at Mariani in the Jorhat district and Gohpur in the Sonitpur district.

Related News

BJP Expels 15 Leaders Ahead Of Assam Election

Cong Has Become Weak, Can Partner With Anyone: PM Modi In…

Bhupesh Baghel Spearheads Congress’s 5-Guarantee…

Assam Election: 13 Candidates File Nominations In Kamrup…

Earlier on February 14 the Wayanad MP visited Sivasagar.

You might also like
Top Stories

HBS Press Meet – Highlights

Top Stories

Nagas on the edge as ‘talks’ enters a crucial stage

National

Cyclone Vayu intensifies, Gujarat gears up

National

We lost four Indians in Ethiopia plane crash: Sushma Swaraj

Regional

Anjali Daimari Alleges Indian Army of Falsely Arresting Chirang Woman

Regional

Sahitya Sabha, USTM UG & PG scholarships

Comments
Loading...