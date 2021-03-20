Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong Manifesto For Assam Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will release the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam elections.

The manifesto will be released at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee office in Guwahati at 5 pm.

The manifesto’s prime highlights is the five guarantee scheme — a law that stops the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, providing 5 lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.

The Lok Sabha MP will also be interacting with IOCL Refinery in Tinsukia on Saturday.

The leader will also address two public meetings — one in Jorhat at 1 pm and the other in Gohpur at 2.30 pm.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.