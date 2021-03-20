Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong Manifesto For Assam Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will release the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam elections.

The manifesto will be released at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee office in Guwahati at 5 pm.

The manifesto’s prime highlights is the five guarantee scheme — a law that stops the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, providing 5 lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.

Related News

Assam Polls: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Today

Manipur Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Passengers From 8…

Assam: 19 New COVID Cases, 23 Discharged

News Breakfast @ 6

The Lok Sabha MP will also be interacting with IOCL Refinery in Tinsukia on Saturday.

The leader will also address two public meetings — one in Jorhat at 1 pm and the other in Gohpur at 2.30 pm.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

You might also like
Regional

Nagaland Dy CM accused of violation of MCC

Top Stories

BJP kicks off plan to scrap NRC

Sports

ICC permits India to wear camouflage caps in memory of Pulwama Martyrs

Regional

Wild elephant creates terror across the state

Top Stories

Assam Detects 142 New COVID Cases, Tally At 3540

Regional

Cyclone Fani: Stranded Assam pilgrims soon to reach Guwahati

Comments
Loading...