Rahul Gandhi To Submit 2 Cr Signatures Against Farm Laws To Prez

By Pratidin Bureau
48

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate in a protest march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and submit a memorandum with two crore signatures against the new farm laws to President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday.

The Indian National Congress had launched a nationwide campaign to collect signatures to seek intervention of the President for withdrawal of the three agri-reform laws.

Congress and other left parties have been opposing the farm laws and also carried out a Tractor Yatra across Punjab and Haryana.

In its thirtieth day, the anti-farmer law protests have gained world wide prominence and solidarity. The farmers have been on indefinite strike and 44 farmers have lost their lives so far.

