Rahul Pays Floral Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On Death Anniversary

By Pratidin Bureau
31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister and his father on his on his 30th death anniversary.

On Friday, he visited Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Delhi and paid tributes.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “Truth, Compassion, Progress, #RememberingRajivGandhi,” along with a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi took to twitter and also paid tributes to her father along with a photograph of him speaking to patients in a hospital.

“There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion, and no greater teacher than humility. #RememberingRajivGandhi,” she tweeted.

Priyanka’s husband, Robert Vadra, also paid tributes to the former prime minister.

“Remembering Rajiv Gandhiji on his Death Anniversary, May 21, 1991. A family man, a visionary leader. If he was alive, this country would have been economically stronger, more secular and every citizen would’ve been medically healthier. We miss him. RIP,” Vadra wrote on twitter.

In May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur.

