Raid at Abhijit Rabha’s close aide’s house

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
152

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Saturday conducted search operation at one Runuma Bora’s house in connection with suspicious cash deposits of Abhijit Rabha, PCCF, Karbi-Anglong.

During the raid on Saturday, the officials seized documents and articles related to assets, bank accounts and LIC related documents, mobile phones, and a vehicle. Sources informed that the officials received several evidences regarding the direct transaction of cash to Abhijit Rabha’s account during yesterday’s raid at Runuma Bora’s residence at Pushpa Enclave in Zoo-Narengi road.

It may be mentioned here that Runuma Bora is a LIC agent and a close aide of Abhijit Rabha.

Earlier on Friday, on being asked about the source of the deposits, Rabha said that he had earned an amount of Rs. 45 lakhs by selling broccoli- which he said he had cultivated in over 16 bighas of land in Pajibindha village in Kamrup district. However, he failed to explain the source of the other high-value cash deposits.

