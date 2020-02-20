Raid at City’s Hookah Bars

The Assam health department, Crime Branch and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) have launched a joint operation at Flames Lounge hookah bar at Ulubari on Wednesday night and seized much objectionable content from the bar.

The bar was being run without permission and therefore the operation team imposed fines.

The team also launched an operation at Roodraksh mall in the city against the hookah bar. The Drop bar in the mall was also running without permission. The team seized many hookah pipes, hookah of different flavours and other objectionable contents.

According to GMC Officials, these bars cum restaurants have not followed any rules and therefore they have been imposed hefty fines and actions will be taken against the bars for running without a license.

