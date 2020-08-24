Raigad Building Collapse: 15 Injured, 50 Trapped Inside

Around 15 people sustained injuries and at least 50 people were reportedly trapped inside following the collapse of a multi-storey residential building at Raigad in Maharashtra on Monday.

Teams of NDRF were reportedly pressed into action after the building toppled down. The building housed around 45 flats.

A NDTV report quoted an NDRF official as saying, “Today at about 6,50 PM, A ground+four floor building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in District Raigad, Maharashtra. About 50 people are feared to be trapped. Three teams of NDRF have moved. Teams have moved with all the necessary equipment, Canine Squad etc.”

Reacting to the tragic incident, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety.”