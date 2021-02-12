Raijor Dal Reacts On SC Verdict Over Akhil Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau
Raijor Dal party members reacted over the Supreme Court’s verdict for peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi, as court has dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea on yesterday (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference, the party members said that they were not surprised by the verdict as they were hoping this will happen.

They said, “BJP afraid of losing in the election if they release him before the election”.

The Party members further said that they will protest again for his release from jail.

Moreover, they said that the party will take revenge in the assembly polls for capturing Gogoi. Gogoi will be contesting from the jail.

