Raijor Dal Temporarily Suspends Manoj Gogoi

KMSS’s new political outfit ‘Raijor Dal’, during a press meet on Friday, said that Manoj Gogoi has been temporarily suspended from the party following allegations of money laundering.

The party further mentioned that a three member committee has been formed to ascertain the veracity of the allegations leveled against him.

Chief convener of Raijor Dal Mahendra Dihingia will be heading the committee, it said.

Last Sunday, Manoj Gogoi along with three other were arrested for allegedly extorting from vehicles in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district.

A case under various sections of IPC including extortion and criminal conspiracy were levied against Gogoi and his accomplices for the alleged crime.