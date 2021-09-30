Raijor Dal To Contest Two Seats In Assam By-Polls

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday announced that his party will contest two assembly seats in Assam by-polls which will be held on October 30.

He said that his party will contest from Thowra and Mariani seats.

Congress had won both the constituencies but the MLAs resigned and joined the BJP, leaving the seats empty.

Earlier, Gogoi announced that his party’s general secretary, Dhaijya Konwar, will contest from Thowra. The Mariani candidate is yet to be announced.

Assam by-polls will be held in three other seats namely Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon.

Notably, Majuli is also vacant but the by-poll will not be held there as Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the seat just hours before the announcement of the schedule.