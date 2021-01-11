Raijor Dal to Move SC Seeking Bail of Akhil Gogoi

The verdict of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi has been getting delayed and inconsistent, claimed the newly formed political party Raijor Dal.

Addressing a press conference, the party said that Gogoi’s co-accused has got bail in the same case but he has not been released till date who was in jail since December 12, 2019.

“Akhil Gogoi has been said to have a link with the Maoists based on the statement of two witnesses who are fake and they have given a completely vague statement,” claimed Raijor Dal.

The party further stated that they will move to Supreme Court seeking justice for Gogoi adding that if the BJP government has the guts they should release Gogoi at the earliest.

The party also demanded the government to release him from jail and to contest against Gogoi in the assembly polls.