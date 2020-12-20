Raijor Dal Unveils Flag, Announces 1st Convention Dates

The newly floated political party Raijor Dal on Sunday unveiled its party flag and announced the dates of the first state convention to be held in January next year.

Filmmaker Jahnu Baruah, Former Principal of Guwahati Commerce College Ghyanshyam Nath, and convenors Rubul Das and Giri Shankar Goswami, and former KMSS president Vasco De Saikia launched the party flag.

Vasco De Saikia also announced the dates of the party’s first state convention that will be held from January 7 to 9 in Moran district.

Saikia also said that the party has already formed 29 district committees and 75 constituency committees in the state.

Asserting Raijor Dal will make its entry in all the 126 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections Saikia said, “We will not field candidates across all the constituencies alone, instead, we will join hands with all regional forces to come together”.

Saikia indicated of a possible alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.