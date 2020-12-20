Top StoriesRegional

Raijor Dal Unveils Flag, Announces 1st Convention Dates

By Pratidin Bureau
275

The newly floated political party Raijor Dal on Sunday unveiled its party flag and announced the dates of the first state convention to be held in January next year.

Filmmaker Jahnu Baruah, Former Principal of Guwahati Commerce College Ghyanshyam Nath, and convenors Rubul Das and Giri Shankar Goswami, and former KMSS president Vasco De Saikia launched the party flag.

Vasco De Saikia also announced the dates of the party’s first state convention that will be held from January 7 to 9 in Moran district.

Related News

ECI Sends Transfer Advisory To Poll-Bound Assam

Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

Abhayapuri: Five Houses Gutted In Fire

Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Part Of IFFI’s…

Saikia also said that the party has already formed 29 district committees and 75 constituency committees in the state.

Asserting Raijor Dal will make its entry in all the 126 constituencies in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections Saikia said, “We will not field candidates across all the constituencies alone, instead, we will join hands with all regional forces to come together”.

Saikia indicated of a possible alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Queen in ‘king’ of problem

Regional

YS Reddy announces pension for senior citizens

Regional

One arrested in Guwahati Railway Station; Ganja seized

Regional

Cinema Halls in NE Not to Reopen Today

Sports

Lord’s Test: India fights back to take four England wickets by lunch

Regional

Manipur: 14-days Complete Shutdown from Today

Comments
Loading...