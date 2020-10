Railway Employee Arrested in Barpeta Over ‘Black Money’

Barpeta Police today, during an operation, recovered cash worth several crores from the residence of a railway employee.

Employed in Bangaigaon, Devraj Das is a resident of Gandhinagar in Barpeta.

The Police have apprehended Das in connection with the recovery of such a massive amount in cash.

As reported, Barpata Police haven’t divulged any details about the development yet.