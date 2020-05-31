Railway officer throws biscuits at migrants; suspended

At a time when the Railway department is making an all-out effort to repatriate the stranded migrant workers in special trains, a video has surfaced on social media showing a senior Railway officer throwing biscuits at some migrant workers on board a Shramik Special train.

Blood boiling video. This is how #railway staff provide biscuits to underprivileged workers travelling in #shramikexpress. Man in red T-shirt is Tundla CIT admin D K Dixit. One can hear him using slur against poor hungry workers. Video shot on May 25. @PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ghLGPPI9g8 — Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) May 29, 2020

In the widely-circulated video, DK Dixit, the chief inspector of ticket and some other Railways officials can also be seen shouting at the migrants while distributing packets of biscuits to them at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

“The biscuits are being distributed because it’s Mr Dikshit’s birthday,” one of the officials can be heard saying in the video.

Scores of migrant workers stranded in several parts of the country due to coronavirus lockdown are being ferried to their native states in Shramik Special trains being run by the Central government since May 1.