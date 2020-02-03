Railway Police Allegedly Loot Gold from Passenger

By Pratidin Bureau
Railway Police Allegedly Loot Gold from Passenger
Three Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel allegedly looted 1.10 kg gold from a businessman traveling from Guwahati on 17 January.

As per reports, the passenger was traveling in Rajdhani Express from Guwahati to Faridabad. It may be stated that three railway police crops in the pretext of routine checking in the train found 1 kg gold biscuits from a passenger identified as Suresh Kumar.

During the altercation with the passenger, the train started moving and the police personnel left the train taking the gold with them.

Police have registered the complaint (24/2020) lodged by the victim against the three crops on January 30 and have started an interrogation in this regard.

