Railway stops movement of passenger train services

The number of coronavirus infected in India has already crossed the 300 mark. In view of this rising threat, all train services in the country barring goods trains have been barred from operating till March 31st to curb the spread of Covid-19, a government statement said on Sunday.

“In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways and Konkan Railway shall be extended till 31st March,” the statement said.

The directive will stop movement of around 12,500 trains. “Some sub-urban trains, around 500 in number, will continue to operate,” a railway official said.