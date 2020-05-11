Railways Issues New Guidelines for Shramik Spcl Trains

The Indian Railways has issued new guidelines for running shramik special trains for migrant workers which will now run with a full capacity of 1,700 passengers instead of the current 1,200. This was informed by the railways on Monday.

As per the latest order of the Railways on special trains for migrants, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop.

A senior railway officer while quoted by the news agency PTI said that the Railways has a capacity to run 300 trains per day and that they want to maximize it. “We want to carry as many migrants as possible to home over the next few days and have appealed to states to send approvals,” said the officer.

The Railways said the train capacity should be equal to the number of sleeper berths on the train.

The Shramik Special trains have 24 coaches with a capacity to carry 72 passengers in each coach. Currently, these trains are running with 54 passengers in each coach due to social distancing and other lockdown norms.

So far, the Indian Railways has ferried over 5 lakh passengers since May 1.