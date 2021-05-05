Railways Offer Assam 150 Coaches To Be Used As Covid Centres

Ministry of Railways has offered Assam 150 train coaches equipped with oxygen cylinders to be used as Covid care centres.

Taking to Twitter, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In a booster dose of sorts, Ministry of Railways has offered us, 150 coaches, to be used as part of COVID care centre. These shall be equipped with oxygen cylinders. Visited Guwahati railway station to review it.”

He also expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the new initiative.

“Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal,” he added.

The minister shared several pictures of the coaches with facilities to be used as COVID care centre.

#AssamCovidUpdate



In a booster dose of sorts, @RailMinIndia has offered us 1500 coaches to be used as part of #CovidCareCentre. These shall be equipped with Oxygen cylinders. Visited Guwahati Railway station to review it.



Grateful to PM Sri @narendramodi and Sri @PiyushGoyal. pic.twitter.com/PVx1Mg6L0w — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2021

Assam on Tuesday reported 4, 475 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active cases to 28, 060. The positivity rate of the state is 8. 14 per cent.