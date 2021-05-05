Railways Offer Assam 150 Coaches To Be Used As Covid Centres

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter
Ministry of Railways has offered Assam 150 train coaches equipped with oxygen cylinders to be used as Covid care centres.

Taking to Twitter, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “In a booster dose of sorts, Ministry of Railways has offered us, 150 coaches, to be used as part of COVID care centre. These shall be equipped with oxygen cylinders. Visited Guwahati railway station to review it.”

He also expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the new initiative.

“Grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal,” he added.
The minister shared several pictures of the coaches with facilities to be used as COVID care centre.

Assam on Tuesday reported 4, 475 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active cases to 28, 060. The positivity rate of the state is 8. 14 per cent.

