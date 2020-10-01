Railways To Introduce 200 More Trains In Holiday Session

Railway Board CEO VK Yadav on Thursday announced the introduction of 200 additional special trains between October 15 and November 30 in order to cater to passengers during the holiday session.

At present around 310 special trains are plying since the lockdown was announced while regular trains remain suspended indefinitely since March 22.

“We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season. Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more,” Yadav said during a press conference.

In addition to 310 special trains, Railways will also introduce 20 pairs of ‘clone special trains’ from September 21.

Yadav also said that the occupancy of clone trains, which were introduced by the national transporter in routes with high demand, is around 60 %.