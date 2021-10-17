Rain Havoc Leaves 21 Dead In Kerala

The overall death tally triggered due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala has touched 21 as of Sunday evening.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today.



There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala today as compared to Saturday, said IMD.

According to reports, the Army, NDRF, police, and the Fire Force along with the locals began rescue operations on Sunday morning at Koottickal and Kokkayar panchayats where over a dozen people are listed to be missing due to numerous landslides accompanied by heavy downpour since Saturday.

residents of the particularly hard-hit areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts have been affected severely.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people in the state to remain cautious and prepare themselves to move to a relief camp, higher ground or safer localities if requested by government officials. He also advised against inessential travel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said he was saddened that some people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala.

“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. It is saddening that some people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted PM Modi.