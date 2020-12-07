Raj Kamal Jha Win Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize

Journalist-author Raj Kamal Jha has won the 3rd ‘Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize’ for his novel “The City and The Sea” which was announced on Monday.

The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was founded in 2018 by US-based publisher Peter Bundalo as a platform for world peace, literature, art, education and human rights. The award also recognises works towards human rights and world peace with the Social Achievement Prize.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winner of the $5,000 prize was announced online in Copenhagen, Denmark. The prize also include a Rabindranath Tagore statuette.

Jha’s book, which is based on the December 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, was chosen from ten shortlisted books including Rochelle Potkar for “Paper Asylum”, Bijoya Sawian for “Shadow Men”, Sudeep Sen for “EroText”, Nirmala Govindarajan’s “Taboo”.

Last year, British Indian novelist Rana Dasgupta was awarded the literary prize for his novel “Solo”.