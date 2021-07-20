Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody Till July 23

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in Mumbai after his alleged association was found in the creation of ‘pornographic films’ and publishing them on the mobile application.

According to the latest developments, Raj was produced before the court on Tuesday afternoon and has been sent to judicial custody till July 23.

The latest update from ANI in this matter said, “Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July.”

Since morning, old tweets of Raj Kundra around “porn”, “prostitution” and “s*x” have been going viral on the web. Some alleged chats between Raj and his partners can turn out to be ‘key evidence’ amid the ongoing controversy.

As per another Etimes report, a source shared with the portal, “Key piece of evidence in Raj Kundra arrest are WhatsApp chats between Kundra and his partners with relation to porn content.”

The report had it that chats between Raj and his partners have them allegedly discussing profit earned, revenue gains, and content as shared on the mobile app, on which pornographic films were allegedly been uploaded. The chats reportedly date back to October 10.

Raj was reportedly arrested on Monday night following a case that was filed on February 2021. As per reports, a second FIR filed in the same matter had allegedly identified Raj as the “key conspirator”. A statement shared by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress.”

