Raj Kundra Walks Out Of Jail After Bail In Pornography Case

Businessman Raj Kundra on Tuesday walked out of a Mumbai jail, a day after a magistrate court granted bail to the key accused in the case of a pornographic film in which he was arrested two months ago.

Kundra was released from the Arthur Road jail shortly after 11.30 pm, a jail official said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra’s bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Kundra’s associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

The 46-year-old businessman was lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody.

Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra moved a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday, days after the police filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the case.