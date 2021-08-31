NationalTop Stories

Rajasthan: 12 Killed in Road Accident in Nagaur District

By Pratidin Bureau

Twelve persons were killed while six others were injured in a head on collision between a jeep and a truck on Tuesday in Nagaur district in Rajasthan, informed police.

Out of the 12 persons killed, 8 were women and the collision occurred near Sri Balaji temple on the Nikaner-Jodhpur highway. All the passengers travelling in the jeep were residents of Sajjan Kheda and Daulatpur village of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, said Nagaur Superintendent of Police, Abhijeet Singh.

The victims were returning after offering prayers at Ramdevra Temple near Pokhran, when their jeep collided head-on with a truck while attempting to overtake a vehicle in Nagaur district, killing eight passengers on the spot and four on the way to hospital, reported Hindustan Times.

Related News

Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Gossaigaon

Deepika Padukone Signs Second Hollywood Film, To Co-Produce…

Bengaluru: 7 Dead Including Tamil Nadu MLA’s Son In…

UP CM Adityanath Bans Liquor & Meat In Mathura

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the mishap.

“The death of pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Sri Balaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gehlot tweeted.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Signs Second Hollywood Film, To Co-Produce It

You might also like
Assam

Morigaon DC & SP test COVID-19 negative

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Booked In Cheating Case

Top Stories

Credibility Of Assam Police In Question?

Pratidin Exclusive

Sonowal outmaneuvers Himanta in LS ticket distribution

National

COVID-19 Lockdown: Police Team Attacked In Punjab

Assam

Senior Journalist Sivasaran Kalita Succumbs to COVID