Rajasthan: All 9 Omicron Positive Patients Test Negative in Jaipur

All the nine patients infected with Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jaipur, Rajasthan have tested negative on Thursday (December 9), said Rajasthan health department.

The patients have been discharged from Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur and advised to remain in home quarantine for another 7 days, the department said.

“Both reports of all the 9 Omicron positive patients admitted in RUHS hospital, Jaipur comes negative. All discharged from hospital, advised to remain in home quarantine for 7 days,” the department announced.

A total of nine persons, including four members of a family who returned from South Africa, were tested positive for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on December 6.

As per the health authorities, all nine patients were asymptomatic and were constantly monitored.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, Jaipur, said “All nine Omicron variant patients are asymptomatic. We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures.”

Apart from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi reported confirmed Omicron cases.

