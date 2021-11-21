Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 15 New Ministers To Be Sworn In Today

Rajasthan Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the list of the 15 MLAs who will be taking oaths on Sunday, adding that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reshuffle his cabinet today as the Congress is looking to ease the rising tensions among the two factions – Gehlot and Pilot. A total of 15 ministers, 11 cabinet, and four ministers of state will be sworn in today.

A repeat of the situation in Punjab is the last thing that Congress wants and they are looking to ease the tensions between the two even as elections in the state are scheduled for 2023.

In the reshuffle, as many as 12 new faces will be added to the cabinet. This will include five ministers from Sachin Pilot’s camp. MLAs Hemaram Choudhury, Vishvendra Singh, Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena and Brijendra Ola will be part of the Ashok Gehlot led cabinet.

Notably, former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot along with Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena was sacked from the cabinet in July last year.

Rajasthan Congress unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the list of the 15 MLAs who will be taking oaths on Sunday, adding that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

He made the announcement via Twitter, late on Saturday, saying, “Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister”.

Including the 18 ministers who resigned before, the Ashok Gehlot led government will have a total of 30 ministers. It will have four members from Scheduled Caste (SC), and three from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Apart from that, three women – a Muslim, one from SC, and another from Gujjar communities will also be sworn in.

Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat are among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajinder Gudha and Muralilal Meena will take oath as the new ministers of state.

Currently, the ruling Congress has 102 MLAs in the Rajsthan assembly after winning a seat from the BJP in the recent by-polls.

