Rajasthan Govt Calls For Emergency Meet Over Bird Flu Concerns

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over bird flu concerns in the state.

“It’s a serious matter, an emergency meeting of concerned officials has been called. We are monitoring it,” he said

“We are also in contact with the Forest Department. The administration is on high alert,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Principal Secretary Kunjilal Meena has informed that a response team has been formed for surveillance purpose in various areas of the state. He said that pamphlet and posters will be put up in order to spread awareness among the people.

So far, 47 crows have died in Kota, 100 in Jhalawar and 72 in Baran, he added.

The bird flu alert was sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the disease was found in dead crows various districts. The deaths were first reported on December 25 from Jhalawar district in the state. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and the bird flu virus was detected.