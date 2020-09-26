Rajasthan: Internet Suspended, Section 144 Imposed After Protests

Internet was suspended along with section 144 imposed in four tribal districts of Rajasthan on Saturday following violent protests by tribal youth over teacher recruitment examination.

The protestors demanded filling of 1,167 unreserved posts of government schools with ST candidates.

Hundreds of tribal youths blocked national highway No. 8 in Dungarpur and set vehicles on fire and also injuring several policeman. Six trucks, five buses, four police vehicles, nine cars, nine tempos and one motorcycle have been torched in the last three days.

Internet in three neighbouring districts – Udaipur, Banswara and Pratapgarh were suspended on Saturday. Section 144 was also imposed, prohibiting assembly of more than five people.

A part of the national highway is still under control of the tribal youths.

“So far around 550 people have been booked and 34 persons have been arrested,” said Udaipur Range Inspector General Binita Thakur.

According to Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA from Dungarpur Rajkumar Roat, peaceful protests was going on for the last 18 days. A meeting was scheduled on September 14 by the government but was cancelled later. Another meeting was scheduled on September 24 but was called off too.

Roat claims that people became aggressive after the meeting was cancelled the second time.