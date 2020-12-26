Rajasthan Party Quits Alliance With BJP Over Farm Laws

Rajasthan’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal has quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the three farm laws that have invoked massive protests by the farmers in the national capital.

“We won’t stand with anyone who are against farmers,” Mr Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, said, addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

The RLP was formed in Rajasthan after Beniwal quit the BJP before the 2018 state elections. The party came into an alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections but has been critical of the farm laws and extended support to the farmers.

In September, Punjab’s Akali Dal quit the NDA alliance following backlash from farmers. RLP is the latest member of the NDA to leave the alliance.

Massive protests were launched by farmers last month against the centre’s three new farm laws, which they fear will eventually dismantle regulated markets and stop the government buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices.

They have been demanding the government to repeal the farm laws passed in September with little debate.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has said that the protests were politically motivated and that “some people” were spreading lies and rumours about the farmers’ troubles.