Rajasthan: Religious Places To Open In Sept

In a relief to scores of people, Rajasthan has decided to reopen its religious places that were kept shut for believers in the wake of the pandemic from September 7.

This was informed by the government on Wednesday.

An ANI report quoted a government order as saying, “All the religious places in the state, that were closed for common devotees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, will re-open from September 7. All precautionary measures to ensure safety against the disease will have to be mandatorily followed.”

The state so far has posted 74,670 cases and 992 deaths.