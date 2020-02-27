Rajasthan Royals to run social awareness campaign in Assam

The Royal Rajasthan Foundation will continue to run various social relevant initiatives in the state to encourage programmes that are empowered by women that can further empower the nation, under the campaign banner of Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai.

Rajasthan Royals is all set to expand its fan base by including Guwahati, Northeast India. The IPL Governing Council has extended support to the team’s aspiration to play and expand footprints of cricket in the region and gave the go-ahead to play matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam.

Rajasthan Royals are playing 2 home matches in Guwahati, rather than 3, to give an extra sheen to their home base and fortress in Jaipur. The Jaipur-based franchise is aiming to connect with the large population of the region that has not been part of this cricketing extravaganza as yet.

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) under the youthful guidance of a young leader like Vaibhav Gehlot, we hope will support this inclusive action for NE India both physically and digitally and should join hands with Rajasthan Royals in their endeavor to popularise cricket in a new geography, and embrace the Rajasthan fans to come and witness IPL matches both in Rajasthan and Assam, said Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals reviewed multiple stadiums including Trivandrum, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai to play their optional home matches, however, Guwahati came out of the process as the most appropriate fit for growing the reach of the franchise. Rajasthan Royals are incredibly grateful for the support of the Assam Cricket Association in making this possible and bringing the cricket fever of the IPL to millions of new Northeasterners.